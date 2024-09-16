Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Getting shorter and going hungrier: how children in the UK live today

By Danny Dorling, Halford Mackinder Professor of Geography, University of Oxford
Children’s lives in the UK are changing.

They are becoming shorter in height. More of them are going hungry than they were a few years ago. Recently, more have died


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
