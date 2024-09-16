Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Five aspects of Kaos that might or might not be from Greek myth – according to an expert

By Emily Hauser, Senior Lecturer in Classics, University of Exeter
This article contains spoilers for Kaos.

Kaos is a modern-day, darkly comic reworking of Greek myth. If, like me, you got hooked on it, you might be wondering what was actually taken from myth and what was creative licence taken by Kaos’s writer, Charlie Covell.

Well, I’m here to help. I’m a Greek myth expert and my upcoming book, Mythica, is all about uncovering the real history behind the Greek myths. And in my day job as a classicist, I get to spend my time looking…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
