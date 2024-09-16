Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mexico’s first female president will soon take office – her first challenge is to escape the shadow of her predecessor

By Jessica Wax-Edwards, Marie Curie Postdoctoral Fellow, University College Cork
Andrés Manuel López Obrador (more commonly known by his initials, Amlo) will step down from Mexico’s presidency on September 30, making way for his protégée and the country’s first female president, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo.

Considered a “messianic” leader by some, the nation’s grandpa by others, and “a danger for Mexico” by his detractors, Amlo is a truly polarising figure. Nevertheless, his standout legacy may be…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
