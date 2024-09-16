Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

South African universities need to rethink how they evaluate research: social impact counts too

By Andiswa Mfengu, Lecturer, University of Cape Town
There are many ways university researchers can share their work. Some of these methods are well-established in academia: people write journal articles, book chapters and entire books; they present papers at academic conferences. Other approaches are less traditional – writing blogs and opinion pieces, or producing creative works like theatre performances, documentaries and more.

Earlier in my career, while working as a research librarian at the University of Cape Town (UCT) in South Africa, I noticed that researchers who preferred…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
