Fungi to the rescue: South African scientists use innovative approach to protect apple trees
By Antoinette Paula Malan, Researcher in Nematology, Parasitology, Systematics, Stellenbosch University
Letodi Luki Mathulwe, Research entomologist, Department of Conservation Ecology and Entomology, Stellenbosch University
Nomakholwa Faith Stokwe, Lecturer: Nematology; Entomopathogenic Nematodes and Fungi, Stellenbosch University
Gardeners the world over dread the appearance of aphids on their plants. There are around 4,000 species of these sap-sucking insects and about 250 are pests that can wreak havoc on crops in a garden or orchard.
One of them is the woolly apple aphid (Eriosoma lanigerum). As its name suggests, this aphid attacks apple trees and is recognisable by the white, waxy excretions that cover and protect the insects.
The aphid is native to the US and can be found throughout the world wherever apples are…
- Monday, September 16, 2024