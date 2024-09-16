Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Global Voices announces its new Executive Director

By Global Voices
Older, who was selected by the Global Voices board in a rigorous, global, six-month search, succeeds Ivan Sigal, Global Voices’ transformational executive director over the past 16 years.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
