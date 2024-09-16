Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How researchers measure wildfire smoke exposure doesn’t capture long-term health effects − and hides racial disparities

By Joan Casey, Associate Professor of Environmental and Occupational Health Sciences, University of Washington
Rachel Morello-Frosch, Professor of Environmental Science, Policy and Management and of Public Health, University of California, Berkeley
Which is riskier for your health: a few days of very bad PM₂.₅ exposure or many more days of slightly bad exposure? Researchers developed new metrics to provide better answers.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
