Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Plants get a GMO glow-up: Genetically modified varieties are coming out of the lab and into homes and gardens

By James W. Satterlee, Postdoctoral Fellow in Plant Genetics, Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory
Lose the prickles. Add bioluminescence. Up the nutrients without the bitter flavor. CRISPR gene editing is opening a new world of genetically modified plants for home growers.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
