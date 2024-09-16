Tolerance.ca
Will your phone one day let you smell as well as see and hear what’s on the other end of a call?

By Jian Liu, Assistant Professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, University of Tennessee
Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com.

Is it possible to make a phone through which we can smell, like we can hear and see? – Muneeba K, 10, Pakistan

Imagine this: You pick up your phone for a video call with a friend. Not only can you see…The Conversation


