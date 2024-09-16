Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Intoxication nation: a double shot of US history

By Kyle G. Volk, Professor of History, University of Montana
Uncommon Courses is an occasional series from The Conversation U.S. highlighting unconventional approaches to teaching.

Title of course:


“Intoxication Nation: Alcohol in American History”

What prompted the idea for the course?


I wanted to get students excited about studying the past by learning about something that is very much a part of their own lives.

Alcohol – somewhat surprisingly to me at first – featured prominently in my own research on…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
