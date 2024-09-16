Tolerance.ca
Women are still underrepresented in local government, despite a woman running for president

By Justin de Benedictis-Kessner, Associate Professor of Public Policy, Harvard Kennedy School
Kamala Harris is at the top of a major party ticket running for president. Some people have celebrated her candidacy, hoping that it will excite voters enough to elect the first woman president.

But the glass ceiling that stymied Hillary Clinton’s presidential bid in 2016 is still sturdy at other levels of political office across the country.

