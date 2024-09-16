Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pennsylvania’s mail-in ballot system has a problem − but it’s not what Trump is making unfounded claims about

By Daniel J. Mallinson, Associate Professor of Public Policy and Administration, Penn State
Pennsylvania’s delays in counting mail-in votes have not been fixed − creating an opportunity for Trump and his allies to cast doubt on the results again in 2024.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Global Voices announces its new Executive Director
~ Celebrating Malka Older's arrival at Global Voices
~ How researchers measure wildfire smoke exposure doesn’t capture long-term health effects − and hides racial disparities
~ Plants get a GMO glow-up: Genetically modified varieties are coming out of the lab and into homes and gardens
~ Will your phone one day let you smell as well as see and hear what’s on the other end of a call?
~ What are halal mortgages?
~ Intoxication nation: a double shot of US history
~ Class and race can create divides between donors and a cause they support − putting stress on those nonprofits
~ Empowering engineering students through storytelling
~ Women are still underrepresented in local government, despite a woman running for president
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter