Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The silent conversations of plants

By Sven Batke, Associate Head of Research and Knowledge Exchange - Reader in Plant Science, Edge Hill University
This morning, my six-year-old came into our bedroom and started reading a story from a book. She followed each word on the page, slowly forming full sentences. Sometimes she stumbled and asked for help with some “funny words,” but by the end of the book, she had told us a story about a bear in the snow.

Verbal communication is one of the many reasons why humans have become so successful as a species. From warning each other of danger to communicating…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Global Voices announces its new Executive Director
~ Celebrating Malka Older's arrival at Global Voices
~ How researchers measure wildfire smoke exposure doesn’t capture long-term health effects − and hides racial disparities
~ Plants get a GMO glow-up: Genetically modified varieties are coming out of the lab and into homes and gardens
~ Will your phone one day let you smell as well as see and hear what’s on the other end of a call?
~ What are halal mortgages?
~ Intoxication nation: a double shot of US history
~ Class and race can create divides between donors and a cause they support − putting stress on those nonprofits
~ Empowering engineering students through storytelling
~ Women are still underrepresented in local government, despite a woman running for president
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter