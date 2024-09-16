Tolerance.ca
Agatha All Along: the Marvel comics witch who broke societal barriers and left superheroes powerless

By Jack Fennell, Lecturer in English, School of English, Irish and Communication, University of Limerick
The witch Agatha Harkness, played by Kathryn Hahn, was the breakout character of the Disney+ Marvel miniseries WandaVision in 2021. The series ended with Harkness trapped inside the disguise of nosy neighbour “Agnes” and cut off from her magic – but she is about to return in her own spin-off series, Agatha All Along on September 18. However, Harkness has a longer history than some fans of the show might realise.

Created by…The Conversation


© The Conversation
