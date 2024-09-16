Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Chroming, choking and skull-breaking – TikTok challenges can come with deadly consequences

By Adam Taylor, Professor and Director of the Clinical Anatomy Learning Centre, Lancaster University
“Chroming”, also known as “huffing” or “bagging”, has become a notorious – and potentially fatal – trend. Chroming is a form of recreational drug use that involves inhaling cheap and accessible but highly dangerous substances and solvents, such as deodorant aerosols, paints and permanent markers. Sniffing the chemicals gives an immediate euphoric high – but it comes at enormous risk.

In March 2024, Tommie-Lee…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
