Human Rights Observatory

Hong Kong journalists are under systematic and organized attacks

By Hong Kong Free Press
Threatening messages were sent to family members, landlords, employers and associated organisations of 15 journalists, hateful contents were posted on Facebook targeting 36 journalists.


© Global Voices
