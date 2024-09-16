What is ‘health at every size’ lifestyle counselling? How does it compare with weight-focused treatments?
By Clare Collins, Laureate Professor in Nutrition and Dietetics, University of Newcastle
Erin Clarke, Postdoctoral Researcher, Nutrition and Dietetics, University of Newcastle
Jordan Stanford, Post Doctorate Fellow, Nutrition and Dietetics, University of Newcastle
María Gómez Martín, Dietitian and early career researcher, University of Newcastle
Health at every size promotes mindful eating and lifestyle behaviours to pursue health and wellness, without focusing on weight loss. Here’s how it compares to traditional weight-loss approaches.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, September 16, 2024