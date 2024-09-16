Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iran sees 80% spike in executions two years after protests

By Iran Open Data Center
From October 2022 to September 2024, at least 1,452 people were executed, a significant rise from 779 in the two years prior to the 2022 protests.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
