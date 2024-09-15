Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hidden craters reveal Earth may once have had a ring – like Saturn

By Andrew Tomkins, Geologist, Monash University
The rings of Saturn are some of the most famous and spectacular objects in the Solar System. Earth may once have had something similar.

In a paper published last week in Earth & Planetary Science Letters, my colleagues and I present evidence that Earth may have had a ring.

The existence of such a ring, forming around 466 million years ago and persisting for a few tens of millions of years, could explain several puzzles in our planet’s past.

The case for a ringed Earth


Around 466…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Angola: Immediately release activists wrongfully jailed for one year and denied medical care
~ What is a trained clown and what does the training look like?
~ The best way to regulate AI might be not to specifically regulate AI. This is why
~ More rooftop solar in cities would help solve NZ’s energy crisis – and build disaster resilience
~ A ‘superficial’ and ‘misguided’ version of freedom has captured the American right. Joseph Stiglitz considers the alternatives
~ High-speed rail plans may finally end Australia’s 40-year wait to get on board
~ How accent bias can impact a person’s job prospects
~ Citizens’ assemblies: Pioneered in B.C. 20 years ago, they’re a growing pro-democracy tool
~ Governments need to focus on AI’s real impact, not get caught up in the hype generated by Big Tech
~ At the UN, world leaders are negotiating the biggest health issue you’ve never heard of
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter