More rooftop solar in cities would help solve NZ’s energy crisis – and build disaster resilience
By Priscila Besen, Lecturer in Sustainable Architecture, Auckland University of Technology
Andrew Burgess, Senior Lecturer in Architecture, Auckland University of Technology
Ann Morrison, Associate Professor in Interactive Design, Auckland University of Technology
Imelda Piri, Lecturer in Environmental Engineering, Auckland University of Technology
Stacy Vallis, Lecturer in Architecture , Auckland University of Technology
Just 14 of Auckland’s largest building rooftops add up to the same area as the biggest solar farm – but they could generate electricity where it’s most used to keep the lights on during disasters.
- Sunday, September 15, 2024