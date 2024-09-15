Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

A ‘superficial’ and ‘misguided’ version of freedom has captured the American right. Joseph Stiglitz considers the alternatives

By Christopher Pollard, Sessional Academic in Sociology and Philosophy, Deakin University
“Freedom is a core human value,” writes Joseph Stiglitz in his new book The Road to Freedom: Economics and the Good Society. “But many of freedom’s advocates seldom ask what the idea really means. Freedom for whom? What happens when one person’s freedom comes at the expense of another’s?”

Reflecting on the famous slogan of American jurist James Otis – “taxation without representation is tyranny” – Stiglitz observes…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
