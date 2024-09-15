Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Governments need to focus on AI’s real impact, not get caught up in the hype generated by Big Tech

By David Weitzner, Associate Professor of Management, York University, Canada
A new report from Statistics Canada about which professions are likely to be affected by artificial intelligence overlooks some key things.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
