Human Rights Observatory

At the UN, world leaders are negotiating the biggest health issue you’ve never heard of

By Mathieu JP Poirier, Assistant Professor of Social Epidemiology; York Research Chair in Global Health Equity; Co-Director Global Strategy Lab, York University, Canada
World leaders, civil society and global health researchers will convene at the United Nations General Assembly for arguably the most important meeting on antimicrobial resistance (AMR) this decade.The Conversation


