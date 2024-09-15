Monitoring the health of lakes through the microbes that live in them
By Jérôme Comte, Associate professor, Centre Eau Terre Environnement, Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS)
Christophe Langevin, PhD candidate in water sciences, Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS)
Naíla Barbosa da Costa, Chercheuse en écologie et génomique microbionne, Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS)
New techniques monitor the health of lakes in real time by analyzing their microbiome to anticipate and respond to environmental threats such as cyanobacteria.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, September 15, 2024