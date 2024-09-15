Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South African agriculture needs to crack the Chinese market. How to boost exports

By Wandile Sihlobo, Senior Fellow, Department of Agricultural Economics, Stellenbosch University
South Africa’s agricultural sector has more than doubled in value and volume terms since 1994. This success has been linked to international trade. Exports now account for roughly half (in value terms) of the annual agricultural production.

Other drivers have been improvements in productivity…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
