Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Online classrooms where students run the show: we tested how this unconventional model can work

By Matthew Wingfield, Research fellow, Stellenbosch University
Bettina von Lieres, Associate Professor, Teaching Stream, University of Toronto
Laurence Piper, Professor of Political Studies, University of the Western Cape
The Zoom meeting window opens, immediately revealing scores of smiling or anxious faces. Some people have quirky backgrounds; some are in the same room as friends and family, who appear occasionally on camera. The South African and Swedish students are running out of ambient light, since it’s just gone 5pm in their time zones. Their counterparts in Canada, meanwhile, are illuminated by the bright sun. Excited messages flood the chat box.

This is a Global Classroom for Democracy Innovation meeting. The initiative…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Australian Ghost Nets Art: Indigenous people turning trash into treasure
~ South African agriculture needs to crack the Chinese market. How to boost exports
~ Digital partisans: Dissecting Facebook sentiment towards Sri Lanka's main presidential candidates
~ Pravin Gordhan: a lifetime of service to South Africa – as an activist and then in building the new democracy
~ Australia can’t afford an AUKUS about-face: 5 things the critics are getting wrong
~ Pravin Gordhan: a lifetime of service to South Africa - as an activist and then in building the new democracy
~ How did a Hong Kong judge find media outlet Stand News a seditious ‘tool’ to smear Beijing?
~ Regional Award honoring Milan Mladenović highlights creativity of young rock bands from former Yugoslavia
~ India: Renewed Ethnic Violence in Manipur State
~ Does ‘Black Myth: Wukong’ conquer the game world with its free spirit or China’s soft power?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter