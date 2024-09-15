Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Digital partisans: Dissecting Facebook sentiment towards Sri Lanka's main presidential candidates

By GroundViews
Facebook’s approximately eight and a half million users in Sri Lanka post far more content and commentary at any time and on any issue or politician than other social media platforms.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
