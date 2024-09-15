Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia can’t afford an AUKUS about-face: 5 things the critics are getting wrong

By John Blaxland, Professor, Strategic and Defence Studies Centre, Australian National University
In weighing up Australia’s interests, we must look beyond the critiques. The geopolitical circumstances and new technological advances point to the need to stay the course.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
