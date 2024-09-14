Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How did a Hong Kong judge find media outlet Stand News a seditious ‘tool’ to smear Beijing?

By Hong Kong Free Press
The appointed judge said: The line [Stand News] took was to support and promote HK autonomy. It became a tool to smear and vilify the Central Authorities and HK Government.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Regional Award honoring Milan Mladenović highlights creativity of young rock bands from former Yugoslavia
~ India: Renewed Ethnic Violence in Manipur State
~ Does ‘Black Myth: Wukong’ conquer the game world with its free spirit or China’s soft power?
~ Why aren't Caribbean artists better funded?
~ Potential Air Canada pilot strike: Key FAQs and why the anger at pilots is misplaced
~ Afghanistan’s Hazara Community Needs Protection
~ Iran: Repression of women ‘intensifying’, two years on from mass protests
~ ‘The data on extreme human ageing is rotten from the inside out’ – Ig Nobel winner Saul Justin Newman
~ Kate Winslet’s rich biopic of US photographer Lee Miller comes alive in its brutal war scenes
~ Colorado voters weigh a ban on hunting mountain lions as attitudes toward wild predators shift
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter