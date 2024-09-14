Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Regional Award honoring Milan Mladenović highlights creativity of young rock bands from former Yugoslavia

By Global Voices Central & Eastern Europe
The five finalists of Milan Mladenović Award contest include young performers and bands, representing the avant garde of contemporary music in the region of former Yugoslavia, chosen by an international jury.


