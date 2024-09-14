Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

India: Renewed Ethnic Violence in Manipur State

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Police fire tear gas to disperse students protesting against ethnic violence in Imphal, in the northeastern state of Manipur, India, September 10, 2024. © 2024 Paojel Chaoba/AP Photo (New York) – Indian authorities should urgently intervene to address renewed violence between ethnic groups in India’s northeastern state of Manipur, Human Rights Watch said today. Both the Manipur state and central governments should take prompt measures to resolve disputes, investigate abuses, and appropriately punish those responsible.Armed groups from the predominantly Christian…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
