Human Rights Observatory

Potential Air Canada pilot strike: Key FAQs and why the anger at pilots is misplaced

By Geraint Harvey, DANCAP Private Equity Chair in Human Organization, Western University
What you need to know about the looming Air Canada pilot strike and what it means for the airline industry.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
