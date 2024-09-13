Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Afghanistan’s Hazara Community Needs Protection

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Members of Afghanistan’s Hazara community protest a suicide attack at a tutoring center in Kabul outside the UN refugee agency’s office in New Delhi, India, September 30, 2022. © 2022 Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters The Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP), affiliated with ISIS, has claimed responsibly for killing 14 men in Daikundi province this week, the latest attack on the Hazara community in Afghanistan.The killings took place in a remote border district between Daikundi, which has a predominantly Hazara population, and Ghor provinces, in central Afghanistan.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Potential Air Canada pilot strike: Key FAQs and why the anger at pilots is misplaced
~ Iran: Repression of women ‘intensifying’, two years on from mass protests
~ ‘The data on extreme human ageing is rotten from the inside out’ – Ig Nobel winner Saul Justin Newman
~ Kate Winslet’s rich biopic of US photographer Lee Miller comes alive in its brutal war scenes
~ Colorado voters weigh a ban on hunting mountain lions as attitudes toward wild predators shift
~ The Innu have lived in eastern Canada for thousands of years, yet their rights to this land are increasingly threatened by the question: who is Indigenous?
~ How to improve your flexibility – the body’s secret weapon for staying healthy and active
~ Antibacterial discovery: how scavengers avoid infection and what we can learn from them
~ Five MTV Video Music Awards performances that have influenced queer culture
~ Lee Miller: the model-turned-photographer who brought the horrors of war to Vogue
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter