Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘The data on extreme human ageing is rotten from the inside out’ – Ig Nobel winner Saul Justin Newman

By Saul Justin Newman, Research Fellow, Centre For Longitudinal Studies, UCL
From the swimming habits of dead trout to the revelation that some mammals can breathe through their backsides, a group of leading leftfield scientists have been taking their bows at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology for the 34th annual Ig Nobel Prize ceremony. Not to be confused with the actual Nobel prizes, the Ig Nobels recognise scientific discoveries that “make people laugh, then think”.

We caught up with one of this year’s winners, Saul Justin Newman, a senior research fellow…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Potential Air Canada pilot strike: Key FAQs and why the anger at pilots is misplaced
~ Afghanistan’s Hazara Community Needs Protection
~ Iran: Repression of women ‘intensifying’, two years on from mass protests
~ Kate Winslet’s rich biopic of US photographer Lee Miller comes alive in its brutal war scenes
~ Colorado voters weigh a ban on hunting mountain lions as attitudes toward wild predators shift
~ The Innu have lived in eastern Canada for thousands of years, yet their rights to this land are increasingly threatened by the question: who is Indigenous?
~ How to improve your flexibility – the body’s secret weapon for staying healthy and active
~ Antibacterial discovery: how scavengers avoid infection and what we can learn from them
~ Five MTV Video Music Awards performances that have influenced queer culture
~ Lee Miller: the model-turned-photographer who brought the horrors of war to Vogue
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2024 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS