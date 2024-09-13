Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kate Winslet’s rich biopic of US photographer Lee Miller comes alive in its brutal war scenes

By Douglas King, Lecturer in Filmmaking, University of the West of Scotland
Lee Miller lived a truly incredible 20th-century life. This year she has already been name-checked in Alex Garland’s film Civil War, but she has always deserved a dedicated big-screen treatment. Kate Winslet’s new biopic Lee, directed by American cinematographer Ellen Kuras, does just that.

The opening shot sees Miller loading…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
