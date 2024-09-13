Tolerance.ca
Antibacterial discovery: how scavengers avoid infection and what we can learn from them

By Tim Cushnie, Lecturer, Medical and Health Science Programmes, Mahasarakham University
Darren Sexton, Associate Professor in Immunology, Liverpool John Moores University
Vijitra Luang-In, Associate Professor of Biotechnology, Mahasarakham University
You might expect scavengers such as vultures to have a diet high in dangerous bacteria. Our study investigated what defences these animals have to help them stay healthy.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
