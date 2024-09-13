Tolerance.ca
Egypt: US Waives Human Rights Conditions on Military Aid

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image US Secretary of State Antony Blinken greets staff members at the US Embassy in Cairo, Egypt, May 26, 2021. © 2021 Alex Brandon/AP Photo (Washington, DC) – The Biden administration’s decision to waive all human rights conditions on military assistance to Egypt disregards the country’s long-running human rights crisis and the ongoing repression that undermines Egyptians’ political and economic rights, Human Rights Watch said today. The Biden administration has partially withheld military assistance from Egypt for the past three years based on human rights…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
