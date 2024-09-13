Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

At 60, the Sun hasn’t set – but the tabloid’s light is fading

By Adrian Bingham, Professor of Modern British History, University of Sheffield
“The British public believe it is time for a new newspaper, born of the age we live in. That is why the Sun rises brightly today.”

So declared the front page of the Sun on September 15 1964. Sixty years ago, this headline tried to tempt readers to buy what was the first new popular daily to launch in over 30 years.

Carving out an audience for a newspaper in a crowded market isn’t easy. The Sun sought to differentiate itself by channelling the positivity and aspirationalism…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
