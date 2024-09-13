Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Modern secondhand clothes are often considered ‘dirty’ but vintage garments aren’t – certain assumptions limit sustainable fashion

By Tetyana Solovey, PhD Candidate, Cultural Sociology, Manchester University
As a teenager in post-USSR Ukraine, I vividly remember visiting secondhand clothes shops. For the elderly, the biggest obstacle to accepting secondhand clothes wasn’t just the lingering smell of naphthalene – a potent chemical with a strong mothball odour used for sanitation which is hard to remove even by washing or dry cleaning.

Assumptions about the previous owner’s class — like the bourgeoisie, the so-called enemy of the working class in Soviet propaganda — and their skin colour were barriers too. But for me, these were exactly the reasons I adored this form of shopping. Through…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ I tried online therapy in Uganda, but is it an accessible mental health alternative for everyone?
~ Some pensioners are pretty well off. But how many can afford to lose the winter fuel payment?
~ Who is in fuel poverty? The government has no idea as it moves to cut winter fuel payments
~ At 60, the Sun hasn’t set – but the tabloid’s light is fading
~ Photographer Louis Carlos Bernal memorialized the barrios at the US-Mexican border
~ Voters’ ‘moral flexibility’ helps them defend politicians’ misinformation − if they believe the inaccurate info speaks to a larger truth
~ Wild ginseng is declining, but small-scale ‘diggers’ aren’t the main threat to this native plant − and they can help save it
~ As attitudes toward wild predators shift, Colorado voters weigh a ban on hunting mountain lions
~ Endometriosis pain leads to missed school and work in two-thirds of women with the condition, new study finds
~ Students ride the rails in this course to learn about sustainability and tourism
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter