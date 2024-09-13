Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

As attitudes toward wild predators shift, Colorado voters weigh a ban on hunting mountain lions

By Kevin Crooks, Professor of Fish, Wildlife, and Conservation Biology and Director, Center for Human-Carnivore Coexistence, Colorado State University
Rebecca Niemiec, Assistant Professor in the Human Dimensions of Natural Resources, Colorado State University
Colorado has spectacular scenery, but it comes with wild animals, and they sometimes wander into town. A ballot measure that would ban hunting wild cats is the latest test of public views on hunting.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
