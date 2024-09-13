Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Time to End Business as Usual in Unlawful West Bank Settlements

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People collect scrap timber in the Mishor Adumim industrial zone near the Israeli settlement of Maaleh Adumim, November 22, 2010. © 2010 Sebastian Scheiner/AP Photo The United Nations’ core human rights agency is mandated to produce a database, updated annually, of businesses involved in Israel’s unlawful policy of establishing Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.So far, this has been a political football, with some states like the United States rejecting the mandate and attempting to limit the agency’s resources, and the Office…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ I tried online therapy in Uganda, but is it an accessible mental health alternative for everyone?
~ Some pensioners are pretty well off. But how many can afford to lose the winter fuel payment?
~ Who is in fuel poverty? The government has no idea as it moves to cut winter fuel payments
~ At 60, the Sun hasn’t set – but the tabloid’s light is fading
~ Modern secondhand clothes are often considered ‘dirty’ but vintage garments aren’t – certain assumptions limit sustainable fashion
~ Photographer Louis Carlos Bernal memorialized the barrios at the US-Mexican border
~ Voters’ ‘moral flexibility’ helps them defend politicians’ misinformation − if they believe the inaccurate info speaks to a larger truth
~ Wild ginseng is declining, but small-scale ‘diggers’ aren’t the main threat to this native plant − and they can help save it
~ As attitudes toward wild predators shift, Colorado voters weigh a ban on hunting mountain lions
~ Endometriosis pain leads to missed school and work in two-thirds of women with the condition, new study finds
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter