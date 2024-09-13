NHS report: why higher pay for health workers could lead to a more efficient and effective system
By Nick Krachler, Senior Lecturer in Human Resource Management, King's College London
Gerry McGivern, Professor in Public Services Management and Organisation, King's College London
A comprehensive review of the UK National Health Service’s performance has diagnosed the NHS as being in a “critical condition”. While also emphasising its strong “vital signs”, the report, by surgeon and former Labour minister Lord Darzi, certainly highlights many challenges.
The author said he was “shocked” by his findings, and the prime minister has…
© The Conversation
