Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

NHS report: why higher pay for health workers could lead to a more efficient and effective system

By Nick Krachler, Senior Lecturer in Human Resource Management, King's College London
Gerry McGivern, Professor in Public Services Management and Organisation, King's College London
A comprehensive review of the UK National Health Service’s performance has diagnosed the NHS as being in a “critical condition”. While also emphasising its strong “vital signs”, the report, by surgeon and former Labour minister Lord Darzi, certainly highlights many challenges.

The author said he was “shocked” by his findings, and the prime minister has…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Bridging biology and art: An interview with Nigerian artist Samuel Ubong
~ A billionaire and an engineer have completed the first private spacewalk. But this isn’t just a vanity project
~ Your gas stove might be making your asthma worse. Here’s what you can do about it
~ Are you ready for it? What a Taylor Swift endorsement means for Kamala Harris
~ What the government’s home care changes mean for ageing Australians
~ Get set for more extreme weather across Australia this spring and summer
~ Two former federal departmental heads breached public service code 25 times in Robodebt scandal
~ The death of printed newspapers has long been predicted – but there are still some pleasing signs of life
~ Principles or raw power: 3 steps NZ can take to resolve its confused stance on Gaza
~ A new law aims to tackle online lies – but it ignores expert advice and doesn’t go nearly far enough
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter