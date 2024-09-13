Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Get set for more extreme weather across Australia this spring and summer

By Andrew King, Senior Lecturer in Climate Science, The University of Melbourne
Australia is facing climate hazards on all fronts this spring and summer. Climate scientist Andrew King walks us through the Bureau of Meteorology’s new national outlook.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A billionaire and an engineer have completed the first private spacewalk. But this isn’t just a vanity project
~ Your gas stove might be making your asthma worse. Here’s what you can do about it
~ Are you ready for it? What a Taylor Swift endorsement means for Kamala Harris
~ What the government’s home care changes mean for ageing Australians
~ Two former federal departmental heads breached public service code 25 times in Robodebt scandal
~ The death of printed newspapers has long been predicted – but there are still some pleasing signs of life
~ Principles or raw power: 3 steps NZ can take to resolve its confused stance on Gaza
~ A new law aims to tackle online lies – but it ignores expert advice and doesn’t go nearly far enough
~ Need medicine in hospital? Our study finds how often IT flaws lead to the wrong drug or dose
~ New plan shows Australia’s hydrogen dream is still alive. But are we betting on the right projects?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter