Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The death of printed newspapers has long been predicted – but there are still some pleasing signs of life

By Andrea Carson, 2024 Oxford University visiting research fellow RIJS; Professor of Political Communication., La Trobe University
Research shows that people are shifting to social media for their news and trust in news organisations remains low – but there are signs the legacy media are adapting to the new environment.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Principles or raw power: 3 steps NZ can take to resolve its confused stance on Gaza
~ A new law aims to tackle online lies – but it ignores expert advice and doesn’t go nearly far enough
~ Need medicine in hospital? Our study finds how often IT flaws lead to the wrong drug or dose
~ New plan shows Australia’s hydrogen dream is still alive. But are we betting on the right projects?
~ The psychology of retirement: why do so many athletes struggle to call time?
~ Fujimori’s death won’t end pursuit of justice for Peruvian victims – or stop the strongman’s supporters from revering his legacy
~ Vietnam: Drop Charges, Release Democracy Campaigner
~ Operation Knock Knock: On the hunt for dissident voices in Venezuela
~ New study links low incomes, stressed parents and child behaviour – better support would bring lifelong benefits
~ Friday essay: Giant shark megalodon was the most powerful superpredator ever. Why did it go extinct?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter