Principles or raw power: 3 steps NZ can take to resolve its confused stance on Gaza
By Alexander Gillespie, Professor of Law, University of Waikato
Robert G. Patman, Professor of International Relations, University of Otago
The Gaza crisis is a major moral and legal challenge for New Zealand’s sense of national identity, and to its worldview based on rules and principles rather than raw power.
Over the past 11 months, the world has watched as the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel prompted an unrelenting ground and air offensive in Gaza, with financial, logistical and diplomatic backing from the Biden administration in the US.
In the words of New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters, the results have been “catastrophic”. It is estimated 69% of the more than 40,000 Palestinians killed in Gaza…
- Thursday, September 12, 2024