Human Rights Observatory

A new law aims to tackle online lies – but it ignores expert advice and doesn’t go nearly far enough

By Daniel Angus, Professor of Digital Communication, Director of QUT Digital Media Research Centre, Queensland University of Technology
The federal government this week introduced a new bill into parliament aimed at cracking down on the spread of misinformation and disinformation on the internet.

The government also this week announced plans to ban young people from social media platforms and improve privacy protections. These moves have been criticised by experts, who say bans…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
