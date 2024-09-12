Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Fujimori’s death won’t end pursuit of justice for Peruvian victims – or stop the strongman’s supporters from revering his legacy

By Ñusta Carranza Ko, Associate Professor of Global Affairs and Human Security, University of Baltimore
Years after being ousted during his third term in office, the former Peruvian strongman was sentenced to 25 years in prison for crimes he committed as president. He was later pardoned – twice.The Conversation


© The Conversation
