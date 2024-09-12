Tolerance.ca
Vietnam: Drop Charges, Release Democracy Campaigner

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Phan Van Bach carries a sign supporting political prisoner Tran Huynh Duy Thuc. © 2018 Private (Bangkok) – The Vietnamese authorities should immediately drop all charges and release the democracy campaigner Phan Van Bach, Human Rights Watch said today. Hanoi police arrested Phan Van Bach, 49, on December 29, 2023, for his posts on Facebook, and charged him under article 117 of the penal code, which prohibits distributing “anti-state propaganda.” A court is scheduled to hear his case on September 16, 2024. If convicted, Phan Van Bach faces up to 12 years…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
