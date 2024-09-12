Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Operation Knock Knock: On the hunt for dissident voices in Venezuela

By ProBox
Amidst Venezuela's highest repression peak, Operation Knock Knock is a doxxing campaign sponsored by the Venezuelan regime to threaten and persecute voters, journalists, activists and political and community leaders.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ New study links low incomes, stressed parents and child behaviour – better support would bring lifelong benefits
~ Friday essay: Giant shark megalodon was the most powerful superpredator ever. Why did it go extinct?
~ $84bn lost to housing tax lurks? That would go a long way towards ending the housing crisis
~ Medic at 70: long before Meredith Grey or Doogie Howser, this show shaped the modern medical drama
~ Can AI talk us out of conspiracy theory rabbit holes?
~ TIFF 2024: For Gen Zs and beyond, cinema is about authentic live experience
~ Ozempic, Wegovy, Rybelsus: Are we losing sight of overall health? Here’s what the science says
~ Escalation in West Bank Signals Risk of Further Atrocities
~ Philippines Worst in Asia for Killings of Environmental Defenders
~ Winding Path to Justice for Australian War Crimes
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter