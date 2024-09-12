Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New study links low incomes, stressed parents and child behaviour – better support would bring lifelong benefits

By Jaimie Monk, Research fellow , Motu Economic and Public Policy Research
Arthur Grimes, Professor of Wellbeing and Public Policy, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Kate C. Prickett, Director of the Roy McKenzie Centre for the Study of Families and Children, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Philip S. Morrison, Professor of Human Geography, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Tracing the experiences of 6,000 mothers, new research shows how money, stress and excessive use of screens can affect the preschool behavioural development of their children.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Operation Knock Knock: On the hunt for dissident voices in Venezuela
~ Friday essay: Giant shark megalodon was the most powerful superpredator ever. Why did it go extinct?
~ $84bn lost to housing tax lurks? That would go a long way towards ending the housing crisis
~ Medic at 70: long before Meredith Grey or Doogie Howser, this show shaped the modern medical drama
~ Can AI talk us out of conspiracy theory rabbit holes?
~ TIFF 2024: For Gen Zs and beyond, cinema is about authentic live experience
~ Ozempic, Wegovy, Rybelsus: Are we losing sight of overall health? Here’s what the science says
~ Escalation in West Bank Signals Risk of Further Atrocities
~ Philippines Worst in Asia for Killings of Environmental Defenders
~ Winding Path to Justice for Australian War Crimes
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter