New study links low incomes, stressed parents and child behaviour – better support would bring lifelong benefits
By Jaimie Monk, Research fellow , Motu Economic and Public Policy Research
Arthur Grimes, Professor of Wellbeing and Public Policy, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Kate C. Prickett, Director of the Roy McKenzie Centre for the Study of Families and Children, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Philip S. Morrison, Professor of Human Geography, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Tracing the experiences of 6,000 mothers, new research shows how money, stress and excessive use of screens can affect the preschool behavioural development of their children.
- Thursday, September 12, 2024